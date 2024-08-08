TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.91. The company had a trading volume of 812,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.67. The firm has a market cap of C$77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

