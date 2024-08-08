TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 526,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

