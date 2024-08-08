Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Position Trimmed by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

ERIC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 23,291,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,123,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

