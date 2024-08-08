TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 1096661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$458.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

