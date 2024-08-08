Tempus AI’s (TEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 465,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,199. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,886,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

