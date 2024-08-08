Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

