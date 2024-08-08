Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Teradata also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 525,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

