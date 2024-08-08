Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Teradata also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.
Teradata Price Performance
NYSE TDC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 525,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Teradata
In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
