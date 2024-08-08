Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 185.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

