Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $264.64 million and $22.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 816,544,548 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.