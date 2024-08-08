Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,076,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,287,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.