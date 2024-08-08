Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Preston Hopson III Sells 5,000 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,114,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 322,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

