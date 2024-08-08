Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $8.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,340. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

