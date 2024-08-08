Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $54.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $827.78. The stock had a trading volume of 204,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,099. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $854.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.