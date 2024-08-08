TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGTX opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.