The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 177,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.