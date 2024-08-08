The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

