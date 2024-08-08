The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.00. 1,164,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,082. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.