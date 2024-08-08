The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $15.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $169,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,606,000 after acquiring an additional 193,063 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.