The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 2%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $483.51 and last traded at $482.68. Approximately 383,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,350,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 14,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 249.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

