The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $64.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %

RYAN stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.