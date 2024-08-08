The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4,810.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 129,873 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

KR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 653,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.