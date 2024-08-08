The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $46.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,255,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

