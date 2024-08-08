The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Timken has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Timken to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

TKR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. 515,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

