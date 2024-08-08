Theta Fuel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.63 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $363.73 million and $4.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,640,702,582 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

