Thomasville National Bank Invests $216,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durante & Waters LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 12,521,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403,256. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

