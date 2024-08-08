Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,782 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

