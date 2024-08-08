Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tigo Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.85. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYGO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

