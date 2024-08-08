Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:TPMN)

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TPMN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02.

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

