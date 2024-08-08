Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

