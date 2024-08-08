Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 2,162 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $317,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00.

TOST opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

