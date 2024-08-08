Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. 2,926,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

