Toast (NYSE:TOST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

TOST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 21,832,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,435. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

