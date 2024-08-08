TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Down 7.4 %

TopBuild stock traded down $29.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.92. The stock had a trading volume of 755,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,075. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.89.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

