Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 8,967,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,615. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

