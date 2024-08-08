Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

MODG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,619. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 450,387 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.