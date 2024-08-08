Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 40,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,391. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

