Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 212.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

