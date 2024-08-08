Traders Purchase High Volume of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:SVIX)

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 6,784 call options.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS SVIX opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned 1.09% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

