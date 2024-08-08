Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,382 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 3,219 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.