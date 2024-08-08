TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.72 and last traded at $160.52. 481,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 759,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 11.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,671 shares of company stock worth $7,947,033 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

