Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TGS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 154,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,096. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

