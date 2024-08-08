Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 382,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Stories

