Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 2,551,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

