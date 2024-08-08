Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 718,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,335. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

