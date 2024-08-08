Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.31.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

