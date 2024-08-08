Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Trimble Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. 1,289,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.