Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,614. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

