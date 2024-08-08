Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,228. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $131,887,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 406.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

