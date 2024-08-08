Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 260,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,933. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

