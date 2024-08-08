TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRUE. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TrueCar Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $250.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

